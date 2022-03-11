Andhra Pradesh government presents budget with an outlay of ₹2.56 lakh crore

March 11, 2022 15:30 IST

:

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Friday presented the Budget for 2022-23 with a proposed expenditure of ₹2.56 lakh crore. The estimated revenue deficit is ₹17,036 crore, while the fiscal deficit is estimated to be around ₹48,724 crore. The government has planned to borrow ₹55,000 crore during the 2022-23.

Strikingly, there is no mention of Capital Amaravati in the budget for the coming financial year. Recently, the Andhra Pradesh State High Court directed the State government to construct and develop Amaravati, the capital city of the State, and the capital region within six months.

Advertising

Advertising

With the next assembly elections just two years away, the government has proposed creation of a ₹350 crore Special Development Package Fund, placing ₹2 crore at the disposal of each MLA.

The total outlay is ₹26,477 crore more than last financial year budget estimates. For the freebie schemes, the Finance Minister earmarked ₹48,802 crore, which is more than ₹800 crore than the current year’s allocation. In the revised estimates, though, the expenditure on freebie schemes in 2021-22 has been shown as ₹39,615 crore.

The revenue deficit was estimated to be ₹5,000 crore during 2021-22, but it shot up to ₹19,545 crore. The government plans to bring it down to ₹17,036 crore.

The total public debt of the state is projected to shoot up to ₹4,39,394.35 crore in 2022-23, up from ₹3,90,670 crore as per the revised estimate for 2021-22. This apart, the government stood guarantee for a sum of ₹1,17,503 crore, borrowed by various state-run entities till December 31, 2021.

Mr. Rajendranath said the Special Development Package Fund is for implementing socio-economic development programmes at the constituency level to maximise welfare in line with the local needs and preferences.

Referring to the water resources department, the minister said that the Polavaram project is expected to complete by 2023. Veligonda project tunnel-1, Vamsadhara project phase-II, and inter linking of Vamsadhara- Nagavali are scheduled for completion by June 2022, he said, adding, “I propose an allocation of ₹11,482 crore for development of water resources in 2022-23.”

In line with the NITI Aayog’s recommendation that the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) be integrated with the Outcome Budget Statement Model, he said, “ Andhra Pradesh aimed to become a leader among Indian states in achieving this integration to plan, monitor and evaluate the progress of interventions over a specified timeframe.”