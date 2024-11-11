Andhra Pradesh Government presents Budget with an outlay ₹2.94 lakh crore

The Andhra Pradesh Government presented a Budget with an outlay of ₹2,94,427.25 crore for the financial year 2024-25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of this, revenue expenditure is estimated at ₹2,35,916.99 crore, and capital expenditure at ₹32,712.84 crore. Presenting the Budget in A.P. Assembly on Monday, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said that the estimated revenue deficit is ₹34,743.38 crore and the fiscal deficit is estimated at around ₹68,742.65 crore.

The fiscal deficit will be around 4.19% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), whereas the revenue deficit will be around 2.12% of the GSDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revised estimate for revenue expenditure for FY 2023-24 is ₹2,12,450 crore, whereas for capital expenditure it is ₹23,330 crore. The revenue deficit for 2023-24 is around ₹38,682 crore, whereas the fiscal deficit for the same period is around ₹62,720 crore, which amounts to 2.65% and 4.30% of the GSDP respectively, he said.

“The finance accounts finalized by the Accountant General of Andhra Pradesh show a revenue deficit of ₹43,488 crore, and a fiscal deficit of ₹52,509 crore, which was 3.30% and 3.98% of the GSDP respectively, for FY 2022-23,” he said.

The Finance Minister, referring to Capital Amaravati, said, “after being abandoned for five years, the dream capital city of Amaravati is taking shape. “Our government has secured funding of ₹15,000 crore from the multilateral funding agencies through Government of India for developing the truck infrastructure in the capital city.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To fulfil a Super Six promise, our government has launched the Deepam 2 scheme to provide 3 LPG cylinders a year free of cost. An amount of ₹895 crore has been released for the 1st LPG cylinder in 2024-25. More than 5 lakh beneficiaries have already received the subsidy amount. Another promise will be implemented in due course to introduce free travel for women in public transport buses. This initiative is aimed at increasing the participation of women in workforce.

An allocation of ₹4285 crore is proposed for women, children, differently abled, senior citizens welfare, he mentioned.

The Government is dedicated to ensure Housing for All by 2029. It is planned to provide 25 lakh houses/ house pattas to the Economically Weaker Sections under PMAY- NTR Nagars and ₹4012 crore is allotted for housing, he said.

Squarely blaming the previous YSRCP regime for “financial mess” Mr. Keshav said that the State economy is on the brink of collapse. It is in the hands of this generation now to restart and rebuild Andhra Pradesh. The productive capital expenditure was stopped by the previous regime. From one of the fastest growing states in the country between 2014-19, Andhra Pradesh economy was brought down to a struggling position between 2019-24.As brought out in the white paper, there were unpaid liabilities of ₹1,35,224 crore including ₹21,980 crore dues to employees, ₹4,657 crore dues to Centrally Sponsored Schemes, etc. All these are the glaring instances of misgovernance and failures of the previous regime, he said.

Allocations

The Government has allocated ₹11,855 crore for agriculture and allied sectors. While allocation for SC Component is ₹18,487 crore, and ₹7557 crore is for ST component. ₹39,007 crore is for BC component, ₹4,376 crore is for welfare of minorities. The allocations for roads and building is ₹9554 crore, while ₹.3,127 crore is allocated for industrial development. ₹8495 crore for police department. Similarly, ₹687 crore is allocated for forest and environment. The government allocated ₹1,215 crore for skill development. ₹16739 crore allocated for Panchayat Raj and ₹29909 crore for school education.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.