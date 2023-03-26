Andhra Pradesh government places districts in three categories to achieve ‘balanced industrial development’

March 26, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Industries and Commerce Department (I&CD) has categorised geographically 11 of 26 districts as ‘less industrialised’, 12 as ‘moderately industrialised’ and three as ‘highly industrialised’ in the Industrial Development Policy 2023 - 27 (IDP), notified on March 19, to achieve ‘balanced development’.

The ‘less industrialised’ districts are Alluri Sitaramaraju, Anantapur, Annamayya, Bapatla, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Krishna, Kurnool, Nandyal, Parvatipuram Manyam, Srikakulam and YSR Kadapa.

Chittoor, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, NTR, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Sri Sathya Sai, Vizianagaram and West Godavari have been categories as ‘moderately industrialised’ districts, while Anakapalli, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam have been named as ‘highly industrialised’.

The classification has been adopted for promoting large, mega and ultra-mega industrial ventures involving investments ranging between ₹50 crore and ₹1,000 crore, ₹1,000 crore and ₹3,000 crore and above ₹3,000 crore respectively.

In order to attract investments, the I&CD Department has resolved to allot land and accord the necessary clearances on a fast-track basis within 21 days, and develop the ‘best-in-class’ industrial and social infrastructure at identified ‘growth poles’ in the vicinity of sea ports.

These are nothing but townships sought to be promoted and developed as global manufacturing hubs in the public-private partnership mode.

Support package for ‘anchor units’

The IDP envisaged a special support package for ‘anchor units’ which are expected to bring in a minimum investment of ₹500 crore and promote at least five upstream or downstream industries.

It has been contemplated to provide land to such anchor units at 25% of the price in case of lands allotted by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Limited.

A total of 12 sectors have been identified as ‘thrust sectors’ in view of their social and economic significance. They are chemicals and petrochemicals, pharma and bulk drugs, textiles and apparel, automobiles and auto components, electronics and IT, agro and food processing, engineering, medical devices, defence and aerospace, machinery and equipment, renewable energy component manufacturing and futuristic segments such as Industry 4.0, biotech, green hydrogen and electric vehicles.