Andhra Pradesh government partners with Jameel Poverty Action Lab for evidence-based policymaking, effective welfare schemes 

Evaluations and evidence-based insights will support the State in strengthening the schemes through quality improvements, increasing transparency, and better tracking of targets, say officials

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
November 01, 2022 18:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has partnered with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) to strengthen and maximise the impact of welfare schemes by adopting a strategic and evidence-based approach in policymaking. 

According to a release issued by J-PAL on Tuesday, the State government and J-PAL have recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a part of which the latter will work with the government to evaluate and enhance welfare programmes and policies, and provide technical assistance on the effective use and analysis of the administrative data to generate insights necessary for policymakers.

Collaborating with the officials of the Grama Sachivalayams and Ward Sachivalayams (GSWS) Department, J-PAL will work with several government departments including agriculture, education, health, housing, and women development and child welfare among others to test the effectiveness and delivery of welfare programmes. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Andhra Pradesh government’s engagement with evidence and data, along with their commitment to adopting a scientific approach, makes them a valuable partner of J-PAL South Asia. ”Shobhini Mukerji, Executive Director, J-PAL South Asia. 

These evaluations and the evidence-based insights will support the State in strengthening the schemes through quality improvements, increasing transparency, and better tracking of targets as well as designing new schemes, said the GSWS officials. 

“The Andhra Pradesh government’s engagement with evidence and data, along with their commitment to adopting a scientific approach makes them a valuable partner of J-PAL South Asia. This partnership will enable deep engagements across departments and will facilitate a holistic approach towards continuously improving the lives of the people of the State,” said Shobhini Mukerji, Executive Director, J-PAL South Asia. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

J-PAL has three such collaborations with the governments of Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Odisha. The State government wants to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets by improvising the welfare and development schemes. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
development
welfare

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app