Andhra Pradesh government organised Global Investors Summit to pacify unemployed youth, alleges TDP leader

March 04, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

‘Investors will not come forward to start industries in the State as there is no clarity on the capital and administrative process’

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister Pitani Satyanarayana speaking at the TDP in-charges meeting in Rajam of Vizianagaram district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Pithani Satyanarayana on Saturday alleged that the YSRCP government conducted Global Investors Summit to pacify the unemployed youth whose future turned bleak in the absence of industrial and economic activity in the State in the last four years. Along with former Minister Kondru Muralimohan, he campaigned for TDP graduates’ MLC candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao in Rajam. Later, he participated in a meeting with the party in-charges of all mandals and booths in Rajam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satyanarayana said that investors would not come forward to start industries in the State as there was no clarity on the capital and administrative process. Mr. Muralimohan said that the unemployed youth would not believe the YSRCP as it had betrayed them by ignoring the promise on the regular job calendar which was supposed to be issued every year.

Meanwhile, the former minister Chikkala Ramachandra Rao campaigned for TDP MLC candidate in Vizianagaram. He urged people from all sections of the society to vote for the TDP, alleging that YSRCP had failed in ensuring development in the State.

