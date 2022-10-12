Andhra Pradesh: Government nurturing ambulance mafia, alleges Pawan

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan took another jibe at the State government on the Twitter on Wednesday, this time for allegedly “nurturing the ambulance mafia.”

He was referring to reports that the body of a boy, who died of a snakebite, had to be carried home 10 km away on a motorcycle by his father from a hospital in Tirupati “apparently due to fleecing by the ambulance operators.”

“What is the purpose of your Garjana if you can’t even arrange an ambulance in which the grief-stricken man could have taken his dead son home?” Mr. Pawan Kalyan questioned.