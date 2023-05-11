Andhra Pradesh: Government not proactive in reaching out to the farmers, says Pawan Kalyan

May 11, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan on May 11 (Thursday) said that the Andhra Pradesh government “is not proactive in coming to the rescue of the farmers until they resort to protests seeking justice.”

Addressing the media after inaugurating the party’s Godavari region office building in the city, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “We are not blaming the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the unseasonal rains, but we blame it for its poor response to the farmers’ problems following the rains.”

“Right from the Chief Minister to the Agriculture Minister, and the district officers, none of them planned the paddy procurement process meticulously. Poor planning and coordination, and lack of serious efforts are the factors that caused huge crop loss due to the recent rains in the State,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan observed.

“The farmers are in tears as they are struggling to get the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy. The government’s inability to ensure timely supply of gunnysacks has added to the woes of the farmers in the Godavari region,” the JSP chief said.

Referring to the talks with the farmers held at the new party office, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “The farmers are pleading for ₹25,000 as crop loan per acre at 25 paisa interest. If that is guaranteed, they are not expecting loan waiver.”

At least 25 farmers representing the Godavari region participated in the talks with Mr. Pawan Kalyan, and narrated their struggles for crop loans, MSP, and irrigation and marketing facilities.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan appealed to the public representatives, officials, and YSRCP leaders not to target the farmers who participated in the talks.

“The protest will be intensified and the fight for the farmers’ rights will become more complex If any participant / farmer is subjected to any kind of harassment,” warned Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

He asked the party’s Rajamahendravaram in-charge Kandula Durgesh to launch a protest until the government paid compensation to the farmers for the damaged paddy in the Godavari region.