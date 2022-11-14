Andhra Pradesh Government, Nathealth to work together for better healthcare

November 14, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

GE Healthcare Head of Services and Nathealth southern chapter co-chairman Srikanth Srinivasan, Medtronic Pvt. Ltd. Head of Growth Programs and Nathealth co-chairman (south) Mansi Wadhwa and Apollo Hospitals CEO Subrahmanyan Yadavalli met Andhra Pradesh Government Principal Secretary (Health, Medical & Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu and Special Secretary Naveen Kumar at the Secretariat on Monday.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

ADVERTISEMENT

They resolved to work together for cancer prevention and early and comprehensive diagnosis and treatment, development of skills of healthcare professionals in the government sector, adoption of advanced technologies to achieve better health outcomes, and organise a conference in Vijayawada on the topic ‘Positively Impacting & Accelerating Healthcare Outcomes’ and a roadshow at Tirupati for transforming the city into a healthcare hub. 

According to an official release, Nathealth is a premier healthcare ecosystem association of India striving to improve the access to and quality of healthcare by partnering with various stakeholders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US