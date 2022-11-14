  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh Government, Nathealth to work together for better healthcare

November 14, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

GE Healthcare Head of Services and Nathealth southern chapter co-chairman Srikanth Srinivasan, Medtronic Pvt. Ltd. Head of Growth Programs and Nathealth co-chairman (south) Mansi Wadhwa and Apollo Hospitals CEO Subrahmanyan Yadavalli met Andhra Pradesh Government Principal Secretary (Health, Medical & Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu and Special Secretary Naveen Kumar at the Secretariat on Monday.

They resolved to work together for cancer prevention and early and comprehensive diagnosis and treatment, development of skills of healthcare professionals in the government sector, adoption of advanced technologies to achieve better health outcomes, and organise a conference in Vijayawada on the topic ‘Positively Impacting & Accelerating Healthcare Outcomes’ and a roadshow at Tirupati for transforming the city into a healthcare hub. 

According to an official release, Nathealth is a premier healthcare ecosystem association of India striving to improve the access to and quality of healthcare by partnering with various stakeholders.

