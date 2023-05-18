HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Government mulling new law on rallies and meetings on public roads and highways

Legal experts are working on the pros and cons, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Adviser (Public Affairs)

May 18, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating bringing in a new legislation on the lines of the G.O. No. 1 (that prohibits rallies and roadshows on public roads and highways), which has been set aside by the State High Court.

The G.O. No 1 had triggered a furore with the opposition parties vehemently opposing it tooth and nail.

“The State government will enact a law on it. Legal experts are working on the pros and cons,” Government Adviser (Public Affairs) and YSR Congress Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told the media late on Wednesday.

“When we think about G.O. No. 1, we recollect the loss of lives during the public meetings of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. Only to prevent such man-made disasters, the State government brought out the G.O.,” he maintained.

“Being a man obsessed with publicity, Mr. Naidu has been conducting public meetings in narrow and congested roads, causing many problems to the people,” he said.

