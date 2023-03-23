Andhra Pradesh: Government move to find overseas placements for State students

March 23, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

To improve access and quality of the skill development initiatives, the government has shifted focus on effective skill cascade system being implemented jointly by the Department of Employment and Training, the Technical Education wing, Department of Collegiate Education, and the Industries Department.

Cascade Skilling

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), which is the nodal agency for the initiatives taken up under Cascade Skilling, has established 192 Skill Hubs and 21 Skill Colleges across the State.

To tap overseas placement opportunities for students in the State, the corporation has identified key sectors and regions that include the Middle East, the European Union, Australia, Canada, Japan, and the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

The corporation officials are reaching out to major industry partners and international institutes who are willing to partner with the Andhra Pradesh Government in the initiatives.

Role of OMCAP, APNRTS

The Overseas Manpower Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) and the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) are assisting the Skill Development Corporation in achieving its goal.

As part of the initiative, the APSSDC on Thursday signed an MoU with the Takt Group to provide international placements to the State students in sectors such as healthcare, construction, hospitality and Information Technology. The tripartite agreement was signed between the APSSDC, the APNRTS and the Takt Group.

APSSDC Managing Director Satyanarayana, president of APNRT Venkat S. Medapati, Managing Director of Takt Group, London, Raaj Singh, and co-president of the Hungarian National Employers’ Organisation Patrik Kovacs.

As part of the partnership, the Takt Group selected 15 nursing candidates through virtual conference on March 9. The selectees would fly for Germany in April this year, where they would be given a three-month training in German language. They would be provided food and accommodation free of cost during the training period. After the training, the candidates would be placed within Germany in different sectors.