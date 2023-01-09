Andhra Pradesh government mandates 100% compliance with facial recognition attendance for all employees

January 09, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh government, in a memo issued on January 9 (Monday), instructed again all the authorities concerned at various levels to ensure 100% compliance with the facial recognition attendance system for all employees.

Mutyala Raju Revu, Principal Secretary (Political) in the General Administration Department, instructed all the departments of Secretariat, Heads of Departments, District Collectors and others to ensure that all the employees have downloaded the Andhra Pradesh Face Recognition Service (APFRS) app on their mobile phones, enrolled themselves and started marking their attendance through the app.

“They (the authorities concerned) shall ensure 100 percent enrolment by the employees and use of mobile app by them. The government will review the implementation of the Attendance by Photography system in the Secretariat departments and district offices very shortly,” said Mr. Mutyala Raju.

The State government has mandated the facial recognition-based attendance system for all employees of Secretariat Departments, HoDs and district offices, with effect from January 1, 2023 and for the remaining offices from January 16.

Instructions have been issued regarding appointment of nodal officers, and enrolment of employees in the APFRS mobile application developed by the ITE&C Department, which is available at https://appstore.herb.apscfss.in/ and https://play.google.com/store/apps .