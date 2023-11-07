HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh government let down farm sector, says Congress

The party demands that 449 mandals in the State be declared ‘drought-hit’

November 07, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju, CWC member N. Raghuveera Reddy, State media committee chairman N. Tulasi Reddy and working president Mastan Vali participate in the Rythu Garjana Rally in Kurnool on Tuesday.

APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju, CWC member N. Raghuveera Reddy, State media committee chairman N. Tulasi Reddy and working president Mastan Vali participate in the Rythu Garjana Rally in Kurnool on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday taken serious exception to the manner in which the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government ‘thoroughly let down’ the farm sector but still calls itself ‘farmer-friendly’.

At the ‘Rythu Garjana Rally’ organised by the party here, APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju, CWC member N. Raghuveera Reddy, State media committee chairman N. Tulasi Reddy and APCC working president Mastan Vali said the State government did precious little for the ailing farm sector at a time when the average rainfall touched its nadir.

“The State received a rainfall of 54mm from June against the normal 729 mm, which indicates the seriousness of the situation. The government has to implement MGNREGA to prevent migration,” said Mr. Rudra Raju. It is unfortunate that the State declared just 13 mandals in seven districts as drought-hit, while in reality, 449 mandals in eighteen districts are affected by adverse conditions, he added.

In view of the crop loss, the leaders demanded declaration of all the 449 mandals as drought-hit, payment of a compensation of ₹30,000 an acre for food crops and ₹50,000 for commercial crops, implementation of an integrated crop insurance scheme and supply of seeds for free for the upcoming Rabi season.

Former union ministers J.D. Seelam, Chinta Mohan, APCC working president Janga Gautam, Mahila Congress president Tantiya Kumari, Kisan Cell president Jetti Gurunatham and others took part in the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.