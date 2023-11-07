Andhra Pradesh government let down farm sector, says Congress

November 07, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KURNOOL

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday taken serious exception to the manner in which the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government ‘thoroughly let down’ the farm sector but still calls itself ‘farmer-friendly’.

At the ‘Rythu Garjana Rally’ organised by the party here, APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju, CWC member N. Raghuveera Reddy, State media committee chairman N. Tulasi Reddy and APCC working president Mastan Vali said the State government did precious little for the ailing farm sector at a time when the average rainfall touched its nadir.

“The State received a rainfall of 54mm from June against the normal 729 mm, which indicates the seriousness of the situation. The government has to implement MGNREGA to prevent migration,” said Mr. Rudra Raju. It is unfortunate that the State declared just 13 mandals in seven districts as drought-hit, while in reality, 449 mandals in eighteen districts are affected by adverse conditions, he added.

In view of the crop loss, the leaders demanded declaration of all the 449 mandals as drought-hit, payment of a compensation of ₹30,000 an acre for food crops and ₹50,000 for commercial crops, implementation of an integrated crop insurance scheme and supply of seeds for free for the upcoming Rabi season.

Former union ministers J.D. Seelam, Chinta Mohan, APCC working president Janga Gautam, Mahila Congress president Tantiya Kumari, Kisan Cell president Jetti Gurunatham and others took part in the event.