Andhra Pradesh Government lays renewed focus on increasing the forest cover

After the formation of the NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh (AP), the Forest Department has laid renewed emphasis on increasing the forest cover from the present 29.23% to more than 33%. The ideal percentage of total geographical area under forest should be at least 33% for maintaining ecological stability, as per the National Forest Policy.

With a Notified Forest Area (NFA) of approximately 8,030 square kilometers and ‘trees outside’ spread in 688 square kilometers, Alluri Sitarama Raju district has the highest total green cover at nearly 71.20%.

Guntur district has the lowest green cover (6.60%) consisting of 47.80 square kilometers of notified forests, and ‘trees outside’ in 114 square kilometers.

Eluru district comes first in having trees outside forests measuring about 816 square kilometers.

According to the latest official information, the total NFA in the State is 37,420 square kilometers and ‘trees outside’ account for 10,220 square kilometers.

The last biennial forest survey done by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in 2021 revealed that the forest cover in AP increased by 3,722 square kilometers in 2015-17, 900 square kilometers in 2017-19 and by just 647 kilometers in 2019-21 largely due to better conservation and afforestation.

To achieve the targeted green cover, the government ordered that 50 lakh seedlings be planted in each one of the 26 districts, especially along roads, canal banks, railway lines, tank foreshores, lands belonging to educational institutions, offices, industries etc., Panchayat lands and hillocks.

Due priority has been attached to compensatory afforestation where forest lands are diverted for non - forest uses. Besides, the urban local bodies have been instructed to develop NagaraVanams under the MoEF&CC’s Nagar Van Yojana.

A significant step towards increasing the green cover in villages is the proposal put forth by Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Environment and Forests Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to grow teakwood on the vast tracts of redundant lands belonging to Gram Panchayats with the twin objectives of generating revenue and environment protection.