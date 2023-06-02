Andhra Pradesh government keen to make farming activity lucrative, says Education Minister

June 02, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday said that the State government was keen to make farming activity lucrative and ensure decent life for farmers. He said that the government was taking steps to provide the required machinery and tools for agriculture activity at subsidised prices so that the farmers need not worry about the shortage of labourers in villages. He handed over machinery and agriculture equipment worth ₹15.2 crore to the selected farmers under YSR Yantra Seva Pathakam in a function organised at Fort Junction in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the scheme was a boon as a group of farmers had to contribute only 10% of the amount and the remaining fund would be adjusted through bank loan and subsidy. He said that 310 farmers’ groups got benefited with the release of ₹9.34 crore as subsidy. Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi said that the benefits of the scheme were explained to farmers by giving wide publicity at Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

YSRCP MLC Indukuri Raghuraju, Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi, District Cooperative Marketing Society chairperson Avanapu Bhavana and others were present. Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao distributed the agriculture machienry and tools to the eligible farmers in Srikakulam.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 328 custom hiring centres were handed over the machinery worth ₹37.36 crore. He said that the farming activity would be a boon with the effective implementation of YSR Yantra Seva Pathakam. Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and other officials were present.

