Andhra Pradesh government keen to establish universities in newly-formed districts, says APSCHE chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy

‘Chief Minister and Education Minister were encouraging the APSCHE in bringing significant reforms to improve educational standards in all the institutions’

The Hindu Bureau VIZIANAGARAM
September 24, 2022 21:00 IST

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy on Saturday said that the State government was committed to establish at least one university in all the newly-formed districts and other districts which did not have universities. He attended as the chief guest in the annual day celebrations of JNTU-Gurajada-Vizianagaram University.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohana Reddy and Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana were encouraging the APSCHE in bringing significant reforms to improve the educational standards in all the institutions in accordance with the National Education Policy-2022. He congratulated JNTU-GV-Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju for taking steps quickly for the construction of new blocks and establishment of new directorates which were required to regulate studies in all the affiliated engineering colleges.

Former MP Botcha Jhansi asked students to strive hard to learn new things to face tough competition in the job market.

Mr. Prasada Raju said the institution was able to get required funds and support for the improvement of the infrastructure to meet the national standards in engineering education.

University Registrar G. Swami Naidu and Principal K. Srikumar explained the progress of the institution which started its journey as an engineering college 10 years ago.

Directors of various sections including K. Babulu, R. Rajeswara Rao, D. Rajya Lakshmi, G. Jaya Suma, KCB Rao and Controller of Examinations V.S. Vakula and others were present. Earlier, the students enthralled the audience with music and dance programmes.

