Andhra Pradesh government issues notification for filling up 6,511 posts in Police Department

November 28, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The application forms for the posts will be accepted in online mode only

Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Police Department is undertaking such a major recruitment drive for the first time after the State bifurcation, says DGP K. V. Rajendranath Reddy. | Photo Credit: ARRANGMENT

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued recruitment notifications for 6,511 posts —411 Sub-Inspectors and 6,100 constables—in the Police Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on November 28 (Monday) issued notifications for filling up 315 (civil) men and women SI posts, 96 Reserve Sub-Inspector posts in Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP), 3,580 police constables (civil) men and women and 2,520 police constables in the APSP.

“This is a major recruitment drive the Police Department is undertaking after the State bifurcation,” said Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For SI posts, candidates can apply online between December 14, 2022 and January 18, 2023. They can download the hall tickets between February 2 and 19. Preliminary written test will be conducted on February 19. The Paper-I will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Paper-II will be conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Candidates applying for constable posts can submit applications online between November 30 and December 28. Applicants can download their hall tickets from January 9 to 22, 2023.

The applications will be accepted only in online mode. The prescribed proforma for the application will made available on the website: https://slprb.ap.gov.in, said release issued by the SLPRB.

The recruitments will be made based on the performance in preliminary written tests, physical efficiency tests and the final examination. Reservations will be given for NCC, sports persons, home guards and children of the police personnel.

Age relaxation has been given to the candidates belonging to the EWS, BC, SC, ST categories and government employees, Armed Forces employees, NCC instructors, temporary employees of State Census Department.

Helpline

Those who intend to apply for the posts need to submit only one application form. For clarifications, candidates may contact the Control Room of Chairman SLPRB by dialling 9441450639 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all working days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US