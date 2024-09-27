Andhra Pradesh government issues G.O. constituting SIT to probe supply of adulterated ghee to TTD

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has issued G.O. Rt. No. 1660, constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged supply of adulterated cow ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), used in the making of the prasadams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had earlier announced that a SIT would conduct a proper investigation into the issue.

The SIT would be headed by Guntur Range IGP Sarvashresth Tripathi and comprise of Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jatti; Kadapa district SP V. Harshavardhan Raju; Additional SP (Administration), Tirupati district, Venkat Rao; Deputy SP G. Sitarama Rao; Deputy SP J. Sivanarayana Swamy; SB inspector, Annamayya district, T. Satyanarayana; inspector, NTR District Police Commissionerate, Vijayawada, K. Umamaheswara; and CI of Kalluru, Chittoor district, M. Suryanarayana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The G.O. issued on September 26 empowered the SIT to investigate the case as it needs to establish the truth. It also instructed all the departments to cooperate with the SIT for smooth investigation.

The Chief Secretary said, “The SIT may call for relevant information and assistance from any department of the government in the course of the investigation. All government departments shall cooperate with the SIT in discharge of its duties and duly submit any information or technical assistance called for. Similarly, the SIT may seek any external expert assistance duly requesting the DGP.”

The case was being investigated on the complaint lodged at the Tirupati East Police Station by General Manager (Procurement), TTD, regarding adulteration of ghee used for preparation of the Srivari laddu and other prasadams.

The Chief Secretary further said, “The TTD is a revered institution for devotees worldwide. The Srivari laddu and other prasadams offered at the temple hold immense religious significance, symbolising purity and devotion. Recent reports of adulteration of the ghee used for the preparation of Srivari laddu and other prasadams have deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees. In the light of the gravity of the situation, the government, in accordance with its commitment to protecting the sanctity of the TTD, has considered it necessary to constitute the SIT for detailed and comprehensive investigation of the entire issue.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.