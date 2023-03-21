Andhra Pradesh government issues final gazette notification on R5 zone in capital region

March 21, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Even as the Amaravati farmers are opposing the creation of the R5 zone in the capital zone, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued a gazette notification bringing 900 acres under the zone.

In a gazette notification on March 21 (Tuesday), the government said that the draft notification was approved by the Executive Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on March 17 in a resolution 189/2023. The proposed changes to landuse in the Capital region are made available at the CRDA office and APCRDA website (www.crda.ap.gov.in.)

In total, 900.97 acres have been proposed for change in landuse from U1 - reserved zone, C5 - regional centre zone, 13 -non-polluting industry zone, C4 - town centre zone, S2 - educational zone, I1 - business park zone and C3 - neighbourhood centre zone to R5 - Affordable or EWS Housing Zone.

It may be recalled tha the government issued a draft notification on October 28, 2022 and invited objections from the public. The APCRDA received as many as 5,844 objections and suggestions and conducted grama sabhas following the High Court orders.

The resolutions passed by Mandadam, Lingayapalem, Rayapudi, Uddandarayunipalem, Nelapadu, Thullur, Dondapadu, Abbarajupalem, Ainavolu, Venkatapalem, Malkapuram, Velagapudi, Kuragallu, Sakhamuru, Ananthavaram, Borupalem, Nekallu and Neerukonda panchayats were received by the APCRDA.

The State government amended the Amaravati Master Plan in order to provide houses to poor people over 900 acres of land in Amaravati and issued a draft gazette, inviting objections and suggestions.

Meanwhile, the Amaravati farmers are gearing up to challenge the gazette notification in the court of law.