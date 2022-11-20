  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh government is ignoring labour rights, says SC former judge

November 20, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K. Umashanker

Supreme Court ﻿former judge V. Gopala Gowda on November 20 (Sunday) observed that the Andhra Pradesh government had ignored the labour and public issues.

Addressing a conference on the theme ‘Public Movements & Detentions’ organised by the CITU in Tirupati on November 20 (Sunday), Mr. Gowda said that the Andhra Pradesh government was not acting according to the Constitution.

He advised the trade unions to move the court of law against illegal detentions and arrests by the police. 

He felt that the police should act according to the law, and questioned why the violations of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the police were not being complained.

“There is nothing wrong in knocking on the doors of the courts whenever there is a violation of labour rights. The Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to citizens and the police needs to act accordingly,” he said. 

The SC former judge said that if the workers did not work, the development of the country would not happen. Hence, the governments must not ignore labour rights issues.

“It is not fair on the part of the police to suppress people’s agitations,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

