Andhra Pradesh government is committed towards uplift of poor, downtrodden: Minister Venugopala Krishna

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
August 23, 2022 17:08 IST

Venugopala Krishna. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Minister for Information and Public relations C. Venugopala Krishna said the State government is resolute in eradicating poverty and work for the uplift of the poor and the downtrodden.

Speaking to media on August 23, he said that Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy is committed towards ushering in a change in the lives of the deprived class. “It is with this sole intention he has introduced a slew of welfare programmes for the underpriviledged people in the State and the welfare schemes have started yielding productive results,” he said. The Minister offered prayers at the hill temple.

