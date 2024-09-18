Andhra Pradesh government is committed to bolster FPOs, says Annamayya Collector

Annamayya District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri on Wednesday highlighted the State government’s efforts to strengthen and enhance the Farmer Producers’ Associations (FPOs).

Speaking as the chief guest at the 6th anniversary conference of the Andhra Pradesh Mahila Abhivruddi Society (APMAS), Mr. Chamakuri said that the government is commitment to support efficient resource utilisation. Following the Chief Minister’s directives, the district administration have initiated the 100-day plan for the development of the Annamayya district, acknowledging its challenges as a backward and rain-shadow area with high water scarcity, he added.

The Collector observed that despite water scarcity, the cultivation of horticultural crops, notably tomatoes in Madanapalle is thriving, positioning it as a prominent market in the country. To address price fluctuations in agricultural produce, he proposed a MoU between the State government and the Railways to facilitate direct product transportation to the Delhi market through special trains, while emphasising the role of FPOs in driving collective progress.

APMAS CEO C.S. Reddy, stressed the need for government support to bolster FPOs and transform them into sustainable business entities, while cultivating awareness among member farmers on critical areas such as seed and fertiliser licensing, agricultural infrastructure, climate change awareness, natural farming promotion, and value addition.

Former Director-General of NIRD W.R. Reddy echoed the potential for FPOs to evolve into corporate entities through collective efforts. Madanapalle Sub-Collector Mega Swaroop reiterated the authorities’ commitment to providing necessary assistance to FPOs, encouraging farmers to actively engage in the organisation’s objectives for collective development.