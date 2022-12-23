ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh government increases age limit for constable recruitment by two years

December 23, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government seeks to fill 6,100 posts, and the last date for applying is December 28

V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday issued orders raising the age limit for the recruitment of police constables by two years, benefiting a huge number of aspiring candidates.

The decision to increase the age limit came in response to a slew of appeals made by youth dreaming to become police constables, an official release said.

The State government had issued a notification on October 20 for filling 6,100 constable posts.

Those keen on joining the police force have since pleaded with the government to increase the age limit to enable a large number of youth to apply, the last date for which is December 28.

With the Chief Minister’s decision, candidates aged between 18 and 34 can now apply for the recruitment. The age limit was initially fixed at 32.

