Andhra Pradesh government ignored pending irrigation projects in Srikakulam district, alleges JSP new disrict president

January 05, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Jana Sena Party’s Srikakulam district new president Pisini Chandramohan on Friday alleged that Andhra Pradesh government completely ignored the pending irrigation projects on the Nagavali and the Vamasadhara rivers in the district.

JSP-Etcherla -in-charge S. Vishwaksen and others felicitated Mr. Chandramohan after he was appointed as the district president of party. Mr. Chandramohan is currently JSP’s State Secretary and president of All India Kapu Samskshema Sangham.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that many people from villages in the district were migrating to other places as agriculture became an unprofitable occupation in the absence of assured irrigation facility for their fields.

‘‘Around five lakh acres of land could have been provided irrigation facility if Vamsadhara phase-2 and offshore projects were completed. Unfortunately, the State government ignored the irrigation which can enhance income levels of farmers and create economic activity for others,” Mr. Chandramohan added.

Mr. Vishwaksen said that over 50,000 acres were not getting the Nagavali water from Thotapalli project with the poor maintenance of canals in the Etcherla constituency.