Andhra Pradesh government identifies 10 focus areas for development

The Andhra Pradesh government has listed out 10 focus areas for the next five years to transform the State into a progressive one. The construction of the capital city in Amaravati, inter-linking of rivers, skill census, industry and services, and demographic management are some of the key focus areas, according to an official release.

On top of the list is the construction of the greenfield capital city in Amaravati, which has been recognised as one of the world’s six most futuristic cities being built, alongside Smart Forest City-Mexico, Telosa- U.S.A., The Line-Saudi Arabia, Oceanix Busan-South Korea and Chengdu Sky Valley-China.

Amaravati has been considered the State’s growth engine and in tune with it, the TDP government had spent huge sums on its development during its tenure between 2014 and 2019.

The State government is putting in efforts to mobilise funds from the Central government for the capital project, for which a Master Plan was readied in 2014. Spread over 217 square kilometres, the capital city will be a part of the larger capital region that measures 8,603 square kilometres.

Another priority is the inter-linking of the rivers and better water management. These projects are linking the Vamsadhara with the Nagavali, and Krishna, Godavari and Penna rivers to utilise the water for irrigation, drinking and industrial purposes. Then comes the completion of pending projects, especially the multipurpose Polavaram project, which holds the key for the sustenance of the agriculture sector.

As part of demographic management, the government is moving from ‘population control’ to ‘balancing’ it with the due priority to increasing the fertility rate to ensure that the State has enough productive workforce.

P-4

The next focus area is ‘P-4’ which stands for People-Public-Private- Partnership. It is considered to play a catalytic role in increasing the growth rate and the main goals in this are bridging the gap between the haves and have-nots (reducing the economic disparities) through government interventions and motivating the rich to help the poor, and generating employment in sectors where Andhra Pradesh is quite strong, through capacity building and handholding the industries and businesses.

Industries and tourism

Promotion of industries, tourism and services sectors is another focus area, where the objective is to achieve quality productivity. Among the goals are providing a conducive atmosphere for businesses, attracting investments especially manufacturing industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and enabling the youth to become entrepreneurs.

The best-in-class internal infrastructure has been targeted to be created in the industrial parks, and a new industrial policy with priority to Information Technology & Electronics, food processing, automobile, renewable energy, telecommunications and chemical manufacturing subsectors is being drafted. Steps have been taken to develop new industrial clusters at Kuppam, Mulapeta, Chilamatthur and Donakonda.

Further, the government aims at harnessing renewable energy, particularly solar power which has tremendous scope, and realising the potential of electric mobility. Vision-2047, Anna Canteens, and development of sea and airports and road infrastructure are the other focus areas.

