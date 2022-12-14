Andhra Pradesh government giving top priority to improvement of sports infrastructure, says Roja

December 14, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Minister for Sports R.K.Roja on Wednesday said that the State government was giving top priority to the improvement of sports infrastructure in all the districts. Ms. Roja, who came to participate in the wedding function in Nellimarla MLA Badukonda Appala Naidu’s family, congratulated YSRCP leader Avanapu Vikram and Vizinaagaram District Cooperative Marketing Society chairperson Avanapu Bhavana for conducting Jagananna Premier League (JPL) cricket matches in Vizianagaram between December 11 and 21 to promote local youngsters.

Both Mr.Vikram and Ms.Bhavana urged the Minister to provide more grounds for the youngsters since they were forced to play in limited spaces and streets which were not sufficient for conducting matches regularly. Ms. Roja said that she would look into the issue to encourage cricket and other sports which needed big grounds.