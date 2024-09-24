GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh Government gives full additional charge postings to four bureaucrats

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, through a G.O. Rt. No. 1626 on September 23, has made certain arrangements for full additional charge for four IAS officers

Published - September 24, 2024 03:17 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
All the full additional charge arrangements would come into force, in Andhra Pradesh, with immediate effect and the respective officers are instructed to take the charge. File

Dr. N. Yuvaraj, Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, is placed in full additional charge for the post of Secretary to Government, Public Enterprises Department by the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday (September 24, 2024.)

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, through a G.O. Rt. No. 1626 on Monday (September 23, 2024) has made certain arrangements for full additional charge for four IAS officers, including Mr. Yuvaraj.

The other bureaucrats including, Dr. Manazir Jeelani Samoon, Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh MARKFED is placed in full additional charge for the post of VC & MD., Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation duly relieving G. Veerapandian, from full additional charge.

Similarly, S. Rama Sundar Reddy, Commissioner, R&R is placed in full additional charge for the post of Project Administrator, Polavaram Irrigation Project. K. Dinesh Kumar, Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited is placed in full additional charge for the post of Chief Executive Officer, Real Time Governance Society.

All these full additional charge arrangements would come into force with immediate effect and the respective officers are instructed to take the charge. 

