Andhra Pradesh government gearing up to lay foundation stone for Bhogapuram international airport

Having overcome the legal hurdles, the government is keen on expediting the project work as any further delay will lead to rise in construction cost

Having overcome the legal hurdles, the government is keen on expediting the project work as any further delay will lead to rise in construction cost

Having overcome the legal hurdles over land acquisition, the Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up for laying the foundation stone for the Bhogapuram international airport in Vizianagaram district.

It is learnt that the State government is tying to include the stone-laying programme in the itinerary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Visakhapatnam from November 11.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office has reportedly indicated that it is not possible to include it even in the virtual mode.

Nevertheless, the State government is trying to make it a grand event. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the programme soon, according to officials.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, District Collector A. Suryakumari, and Joint Collector A. Mayur Ashok have reviewed the progress of the airport works for which the government has already acquired 2,500 acres of land.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had formally laid the foundation stone for the project during his tenure. But the YSRCP government is keen on doing it again as land acquisition has been completed after it came to power.

A few property owners, including Datla Sridevi, had approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court over the compensation issue. But the judgment came in favour of the government, which argued that there was a uniform policy in payment of compensation.

The GMR Group, which had constructed the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad in Hyderabad, has been entrusted the task of of constructing the airport at Bhogapuram, which is located about 40 km from Visakhapatnam.

The distance between Vizianagaram and Bhogapuram is hardly 15 km. The project is expected to benefit travellers from Srikakulam district too as the distance is hardly 50 km from Srikakulam district headquarters.

It is said that the government is keen on expediting the project work as any further delay will lead to rise in the construction cost and the consequent increase in user fee and service charges.

At present, people of the North Andhra region are depending on the Visakhapatnam International Airport that is under the administrative control of the Indian Navy.

The construction of the new airport at Bhogapuram may help in launching more domestic and international flights. There may also be a rise in cargo handling as the airport is located near the Pydibhimavaram industrial zone that houses several pharmaceutical companies.