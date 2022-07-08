Andhra Pradesh: Government functioning in true spirit of Constitution, says Dharmana

He challenges opposition parties to prove that welfare does not lead to development

The two-day plenary of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) began with the address of its national president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

After a brief inaugural session, the party leaders got into business and spoke on topics on the agenda such as Women Empowerment-Disha, Education, Navaratnalu -DBT, Health, and Governance - Transparency.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, who spoke on YSRCP Ideology - Constitutional Propriety, said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration was in tune with the spirit of Constitution, and called upon the cadres to counter all Opposition criticism.

Some opposition parties were finding fault with the welfare schemes too as they had no other alternative. They realised that when in power, they could not launch such schemes, he said.

“I challenge the opposition parties to prove that welfare does not lead to development. The parties are resorting to slinging mud knowing that they failed to live up to the expectations of the people when in power,” said Mr. Prasada Rao.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been providing huge amounts for welfare schemes in true spirit of the U.N. resolution. The welfare schemes have resulted in providing equal opportunities for the poor and the rich,” he said.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the State government had provided ₹1.60 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and ₹39,000 crore under non-DBT schemes, and the deliverables had touched ₹7.22 lakh crore.

On the financial situation, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said State had inherited a debt of ₹3.25 lakh crore, which increased to ₹4.90 lakh crore. This means that the State government has 15% debt when compared to 20% during the TDP’s term, he added.

The government’s decision to fix meters had only resulted in prevention of excess billing, he said.

On Capital development, the Minister said the TDP government had spent ₹1,500 crore as the State’s share, while the Central government allotted ₹2500 crore.

The Minister further said that the Janmabhoomi committees had only resulted in economic deprivation to vast sections, while the ward and village volunteers ensured that welfare schemes reached the doorstep of every eligible person.

Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana spoke.