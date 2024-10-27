Andhra Pradesh government focussing on decentralised development, says Nara Lokesh

Minister of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications and Human Resources Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh said in a meeting with entrepreneurs in San Francisco organised by Indian Consul General K. Srikar Reddy on Sunday that the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Government was taking steps towards decentralised development and creating an investor-friendly business environment.

He said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was keen on attracting large-scale investments into the State, citing the establishment of Kia Motors’ manufacturing plant in Anantapur district during the TDP regime in 2014 - 19 as a testimony to his (Mr. Naidu’s) commitment to bring big businesses to A.P. Mr. Lokesh said that A.P. has the second-largest coastline in the country, and a string of ports are being set up. The Chief Minister had a vision to transform Kurnool district into a Drone Valley while plans were underway to make Chittoor and Kadapa districts a hub for electronics manufacturing. Besides, a biofuel ecosystem was being developed in Prakasam district. Significantly, the State government was going to carry out the capital city construction works in full swing from December 2024. Mr. Lokesh said the government’s focus was on aqua exports, petrochemicals and green hydrogen in the Godavari districts, and chemicals and pharmaceuticals in the north coastal districts. Visakhapatnam would have a Civil Aviation University and a data centre even as the TCS was preparing to launch its operations in the port city, he added.

Mr. Srikar Reddy appreciated the efforts being made by the A.P. Government to transform the industrial landscape under the leadership of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, and promised to extend all possible support in this endeavour. Additional Secretary to A.P. CM Karthikeya Mishra, AP Economic Development Board CEO C.M. Saikanth Varma and others were present.