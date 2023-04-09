Andhra Pradesh government focusing on collaboration with EPCs to promote exports

April 09, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Industries & Commerce Department is striving to rope in various Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and mandated the MSME Development Corporation to facilitate the participation of MSMEs in international trade fairs and exhibitions to help Andhra Pradesh in realising its export potential while focusing on the provision and maintenance of state-of-the-art road connectivity to sea and airports. These and other measures are listed in the Andhra Pradesh Export Promotion Policy 2022-27 issued in May 2022.

It is also in the process of augmenting logistical infrastructure such as warehouses, cold chains and container freight stations, besides developing inland waterways as an alternative channel for cargo movement, for which the Legislative Assembly, in the 2023-24 budget session passed the Andhra Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority Bill, 2023.

Further, the government has envisaged the conduct of training and capacity-building programmes for MSMEs to help them explore the export potential of their products, and setting up a grievance redressal cell at the Directorate of Industries and Export Promotion to sort out the irritants faced by Export-oriented Units (EoUs) so that a better ecosystem is offered to entrepreneurs.

Districts as Export Hubs scheme

According to official sources, the department has identified certain products in each one of the 26 districts under the Districts as Export Hubs (DEH) scheme to give a fillip to their exports.

In addition to the measures being taken by the State to promote exports from those districts, Visakhapatnam (marine products, engineering works and health services), East Godavari (coir and coir products and cashew) and Guntur (chillies, turmeric and cotton yarn) have been shortlisted by the Government of India for contributing to the goal of realising their export potential.

The government, at the same time, is making efforts to have EoUs established in the Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore and Hyderabad-Bangalore industrial corridors mainly by leveraging on the presence of a string of seaports and excellent road connectivity.