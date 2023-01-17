Andhra Pradesh government files SLP in Supreme Court against suspension of G.O. No.1 by State High Court 

January 17, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the suspension of G.O. Rt. No.1 dated January 2, 2023, by the State High Court, saying that if the stay on the operation of the G.O. was not vacated, political rallies, roadshows, processions and large-scale meetings would be held without any regulatory oversight, leading to the recurrence of incidents such as the recent stampede at Kandukur in Nellore district in which eight people had died.

The State said it was duty-bound to take measures required to avoid such loss of life, and that the meetings also imposed a burden on public infrastructure and caused major inconvenience to the citizens.

Further, it was argued by the State that the High Court was unduly swayed by the respondent’s (CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna) contention that the impugned G.O. acted like a blanket ban on public meetings / assemblies.

In fact, the language in the G.O. merely advised the police to refrain from granting permission for public assemblies such as political rallies on public roads and road margins, unless exceptional circumstances were proved in the application for permissio.

The government contended that the High Court had erred in failing to note that Section 30 of the Police Act, 1861, itself allowed the State to set up a procedure for permitting public meetings on the basis of applications filed by the organisers.

Thus, there could be no question of the G.O. being ultra vires Section 30 of the Police Act, let alone Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b), it was asserted.

A Division Bench of the High Court, comprising Justices Battu Devanand and V.R.K Krupa Sagar, had earlier suspended the operation of the G.O. till January 23 and posted the PIL (filed by Mr. Ramakrishna) for a fresh hearing to January 20.