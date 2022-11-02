Andhra Pradesh government, farmers wait with bated breath for outcome of apex court hearing on SLP on three capitals

ADVERTISEMENT

The recusal of Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit from the Supreme Court Bench that was to hear the State government’s SLP against the Andhra Pradesh High Court judgment on the three capitals on Tuesday, and the consequent posting of the matter before another panel of judges on a later date came as a surprise for both parties to the dispute.

The Chief Justice of India had opted out of the hearing when the respondents pointed out that he tendered his opinion as a lawyer on the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, which is at the core of the entire controversy.

The State requested for an early date for the listing of its SLP, whereupon the Bench indicated that it would pass orders on the administrative side.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government was hoping that the commencement of the hearing would be the first step towards granting a stay on the impugned verdict, having basically alleged that the High Court had exceeded its brief by passing an order of continuous mandamus even after the A.P. Decentralisation & Inclusive Development of All Regions and the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Repeal Acts were withdrawn.

The government has been saying that the High Court has no powers to adjudicate on its legislative competence with regard to the location of the capital, and has raised the question whether its findings are disturbing the federal structure of the Constitution.

On the other side, the Rajadhani Rythu Parirakshana Samithi is arguing that the government cannot renege on its commitments that has arisen from the irrevocable agreements entered into by the CRDA and the farmers who have given their lands under the much-touted pooling scheme.

That the government cannot back off from the development of Amaravati as a greenfield capital city after pooling about 33,000 acres of land has been the constant refrain of the farmers, whose hope that the SLP will be dismissed has not become a reality.

The government and the Amaravati farmers are thus waiting with bated breath for the likely outcome of the hearing on the SLP and a host of caveat petitions filed by the latter.