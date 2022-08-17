Andhra Pradesh: Government failed to provide succour to the flood-hit, alleges Congress

‘With the floodwaters rising again, hundreds of families in the Godavari region are a worried lot’

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president S. Sailajanath on Wednesday said the YSRCP government had failed to come to the rescue of the flood victims.

In a statement, Mr. Sailajanath accused the government of neglecting the plight of the flood-affected population with “the Ministers and other elected representatives reducing the calamity to a formality by merely going around the affected areas and not doing anything concrete to mitigate the woes of the people.”

He said hundreds of families in Kukunuru and Velerupadu mandals in the Godavari catchment areas were spending sleepless nights with the floodwater level rising again. Torrential rains battered the region on July 10, which further intensified in a fortnight, throwing life out of gear for the residents of the two mandals, he said, adding: “The rains have caused extensive damage to the road network.”

He said almost 30 villages marooned in the floodwaters as all streams and rivulets were in spate, causing breaches to the bridges and bringing traffic movement to a grinding halt. The residents of the affected villages had no electricity and no food to eat, but there was none to address their woes, he alleged.

The Congress leader further alleged that the government had shirked responsibility by merely providing inadequate stocks of drinking water, milk and candles to 200 families who had climbed up a hillock to save themselves from the flood fury.

Thousands of families affected by floods in Chigurumamidi, Thurpumetta, Thatkurugomma, Narlavaram, Tirumalapuram, Velerupadu and Santabajaru were waiting for government help, he added.