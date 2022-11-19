Andhra Pradesh government extending all support to movie industry, says Cinematography Minister

November 19, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - UPPADA (KAKINADA) 

‘The story of the movie ‘Ulikkipadda Uppada’ revolves around the lives which have been disturbed due to liquor addiction and other unhealthy lifestyles’

The Hindu Bureau

Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna launching a movie shooting at Uppada in Kakinada district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Saturday said that the State government was extending every possible support to the movie industry. 

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna and Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu flagged off the shooting of ‘Ulikkipadda Uppada’ at U.Kothapalli village in Kakinada district. The movie shooting commenced with the clicking of the clapboard by Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna at Balatripurasundari temple in the village.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

 The story of the movie revolves around the lives which have been disturbed due to liquor addiction and other unhealthy lifestyles, the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Minister has appreciated the effort by the movie unit for producing the low budget movie in the vicinity of Uppada which emerged as an ideal place for movie shootings in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US