Andhra Pradesh government extending all support to movie industry, says Cinematography Minister

‘The story of the movie ‘Ulikkipadda Uppada’ revolves around the lives which have been disturbed due to liquor addiction and other unhealthy lifestyles’

November 19, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - UPPADA (KAKINADA) 

The Hindu Bureau
Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna launching a movie shooting at Uppada in Kakinada district on Saturday.

Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna launching a movie shooting at Uppada in Kakinada district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Saturday said that the State government was extending every possible support to the movie industry. 

On Saturday, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna and Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu flagged off the shooting of ‘Ulikkipadda Uppada’ at U.Kothapalli village in Kakinada district. The movie shooting commenced with the clicking of the clapboard by Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna at Balatripurasundari temple in the village.

 The story of the movie revolves around the lives which have been disturbed due to liquor addiction and other unhealthy lifestyles, the Minister said.

The Minister has appreciated the effort by the movie unit for producing the low budget movie in the vicinity of Uppada which emerged as an ideal place for movie shootings in recent years.

