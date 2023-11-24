Andhra Pradesh government explores collaboration with EFLU to teach foreign languages in schools

November 24, 2023 03:18 am | Updated 03:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Knowledge of foreign languages can expand one’s view of the world, besides opening new professional and personal opportunities.

Realising that it can boost confidence and increase the self-esteem of students in the State-run schools, the Andhra Pradesh government is exploring the feasibility of teaching foreign languages such as German, French, Spanish, Japanese, Mandarin and Korean in its schools, in collaboration with the Hyderabad-based English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU).

Making a step in this direction, Principal Secretary, Department of Skill Development and Training and Commissioner of School Education, S. Suresh Kumar held discussions with EFLU Vice-Chancellor E. Suresh Kumar in the university campus, along with the Director of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (APSCERT) B. Pratap Reddy and two faculty members of the Council.

They discussed the possibility of offering foreign languages such as German, French, Spanish, Japanese, Mandarin and Korean as optional subjects to students of the 1,000 government schools that are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The State is also keen on imparting training in these foreign languages at skill development centres, as this would expand employment opportunities for the youth.

Mr. Suresh Kumar also enquired about the availability of mentors to train teachers and students in the government schools. “The initiative is being planned for the next academic year and it will take some time for us to prepare the ground before we implement it,” said Mr. Suresh Kumar.

The Commissioner admitted that the department was not equipped with a proper curriculum for Classes 9 to 11 to usher in the new initiative. “We have requested the EFLU to develop the content for our students since the online content now available with the university is not suitable for our students,” he said, adding that the department would either have to rely on the university to provide faculty members or collaborate with a private organisation for the purpose.

“The modalities will have to be worked out,” he said.

