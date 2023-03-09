Andhra Pradesh government employees to go ahead with agitation plan

March 09, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The AP JAC Amaravati has decided to go ahead with its agitation plan as the “State government has not given any written assurances to the employees”. The association revised its agitation programme and decided to chalk out a future action plan on April 5.

The general body of the AP JAC Amaravati met here on Thursday to discuss the minutes of the meeting with the Group of Ministers held on Tuesday.

Disclosing the details, JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that the employees would sport black badges and attend to their duties till April 5.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said that a meeting with Chief Secretary was scheduled on March 16 on EHS and PRC arrears. The association had decided to wait and watch for clarity from the government on EHS and PRC arrears.

As per the revised schedule of agitation, the association members and employees would visit all government offices in the State to garner support of every employee from March 17 to 20. The programme is christened ‘Cheyi cheyi kalipe karyakramam’. From March 21 to April 5, the employees would observe work to rule.

The association members would meet the families who were waiting for compassionate appointments on March 27. A meeting of the association’s general body would be held on April 5 to chalk out the future course of action if the government failed to respond positively, he said.

The JAC brought many issues to the notice of the government in its 50-page memorandum. The Group of Ministers, however, said that the government would pay ₹3,000 crore relating to the GPF, APGLI and recoveries under EHS done during the last two years. Also, the GoM promised to pay ₹2,000 crore DA arrears/ELs in September. But, the GoM did not touch upon ₹5,000 crore PRC dues, pending DA arrears. Also, there was no clarity on 10% exemption under CPS, which was about ₹2,600 crore, he pointed out.

Assocation secretary-general Valisetti Damodara Rao, associate chairman T.V. Phani Perraju and others were present.