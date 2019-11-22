Andhra Pradesh

NGOs stage protest to press for their demands

Leaders and members of A.P NGOs Association staging a lunch hour demonstration at Panchayat Raj office Vijayawada on Friday.

Leaders and members of A.P NGOs Association staging a lunch hour demonstration at Panchayat Raj office Vijayawada on Friday.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

‘Take immediate action to abrogate Contributory Pension Scheme’

The AP-Non Gazetted Officers’ Association (AP-NGOA) staged a protest in the city demanding that the State government fulfil their demands without further delay.

NGOA president N. Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the State government had promised the cancellation of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) but it delayed the process by forming various committees.

He demanded that immediate action be taken to abrogate the scheme.

He also demanded that people hired on contract basis be regularised and those outsourced should have job security.

Mr. Reddy said that the contract employees had not received their salaries for three months and demanded that the government ensure that they are paid in the first week of every month.

He demanded that the government revoke negative marking in the promotion tests conducted for teachers.

