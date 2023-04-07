ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Government employees ending life after defaulting on loans obtained from lending apps, says JAC leader

April 07, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA 

The employees are forced to approach the loan apps as the government is not paying them the salary in time, says JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu

G V R Subba Rao
Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati leaders after submitting their representation to the Chief Secretary at his camp office in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati has claimed that the State government employees have been availing themselves of loans through the loan apps as the government is not paying them their salary in time.

JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and other leader submitted a letter regarding their agitation plan to Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at his camp office here on April 7 (Friday).

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Venkateswarlu said the employees were committing suicide as they were unable to repay the loans obtained through the loan apps, and cited as example an instance wherein an employee of the DRDA in Anantapur had reportedly taken the extreme step for the same reason.

“The employees are forced to take loans to make ends meet. They are unable to pay their EMIs in time due to delay in payment of salary. They are forced to pay interest and compound interest on the EMIs and loans,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said.

