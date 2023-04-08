HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Government employees demand implementation of 11th PRC recommendations and timely payment of salaries and pensions 

The employees will further intensify their agitation if the government continues to drag its feet in conceding their legitimate demands, warns JAC leader Bopparaju Venkateswarlu

April 08, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
JAC leaders staging a protest in support of their demands in Vijayawada on Saturday.

JAC leaders staging a protest in support of their demands in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Government employees owing their allegiance to the AP Government Employees Service Associations’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) - Amaravati staged a protest at the Lenin Centre here on April 8 (Saturday) demanding redress of their long-pending grievances, mainly implementation of the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations.

JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the government should first pay the salaries, pensions and other benefits on the first day of every month. He also wanted the government to pay the PRC arrears and pending dearness allowance (DA) instalments without further delay.

He expressed regret that the government had so far lent a deaf ear to the employees’ demands, and insisted that it should at least now pay due attention to their plight. Also, he alleged that the service rules were being blatantly violated.

Unfortunately, the government’s financial constraints were being attributed to the expenditure incurred on the employees’ salaries and pensions. The employees would further intensify their agitation if the government continued to drag its feet in conceding their legitimate demands, Mr. Venkateswarlu warned.

Holding placards and banners, the employees raised slogans against the government’s “negligence” in attending to the issues raised by them as part of their ongoing agitation.

