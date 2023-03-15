HC directs A.P. govt. to invite employees’ association for meeting on Pay Revision Commission

March 15, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A single-judge Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justice D. Ramesh on March 15 (Wednesday) directed the State government to invite A.P. Government Employees’ Association (AP-GEA) for a meeting conducted by the Chief Secretary on March 16 or any other date to which it might be postponed, for discussing the issues related to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and Employees Health Scheme (EHS).

Justice Ramesh issued the interim order during the hearing of a writ petition filed by AP-GEA president K.R. Suryanarayana against the inaction of the government in not inviting the association leaders to the proposed meeting following the lack of response to a letter written by him and association general secretary G. Askara Rao to the Chief Secretary on March 10, wherein they requested that the GEA be invited to the meeting scheduled for March 16 and further meetings of the Group of Ministers, the Joint Staff Council and all other consultations at par with similarly placed associations.

Senior counsel Y.V. Prasad and advocate P.V.G. Umesh Chandra appeared for the GEA while government pleader Maheswara Reddy represented the General Administration Department.

It may be recalled that the government had issued a notice to the GEA asking to show cause why its recognition should not be cancelled for violating the A.P. Civil Services (Recognition of Services Associations) Rules, 2001 by openly criticising it (the government) with regard to the recurring delay in payment of salaries, pensions and other benefits.

Mr. Suryanarayana challenged the validity of the said notice in the High Court, which imposed a stay and is due to hear the matter on March 23.