The Andhra Pradesh government, as per the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is stepping up efforts to eradicate cannabis cultivation by using advanced drone technology. Officials recently detected illegal cannabis plantations spanning 3.55 acres in Anakapalli district with drone assistance and destroyed them, setting a precedent for tech-enabled law enforcement.

The government is now integrating multi-spectral cameras with drones to capture high-definition images and identify cannabis plants as short as three feet, according to an official press release on Wednesday, November 13. The State police is working with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Google to map and track illegal cannabis plantations via satellite imagery.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to curbing narcotics production and fostering a drug-free society, said the official release.

