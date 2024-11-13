 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh government deploys drones to detect ganja palnatations

State collaborates with NCB and Google to map and track cannabis plantations using satellite imagery technology

Updated - November 13, 2024 08:22 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Andhra Pradesh government, as per the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is stepping up efforts to eradicate cannabis cultivation by using advanced drone technology. Officials recently detected illegal cannabis plantations spanning 3.55 acres in Anakapalli district with drone assistance and destroyed them, setting a precedent for tech-enabled law enforcement.

The government is now integrating multi-spectral cameras with drones to capture high-definition images and identify cannabis plants as short as three feet, according to an official press release on Wednesday, November 13. The State police is working with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Google to map and track illegal cannabis plantations via satellite imagery.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to curbing narcotics production and fostering a drug-free society, said the official release.

Published - November 13, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.