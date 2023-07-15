ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh government delegation led by State Minister for Finance to visit South Korea, Vietnam

July 15, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The objective of the ten-day visit is to study the best practices in Technical and Vocational Education and Training sector and explore potential collaborations thereof. 

V Raghavendra
A six-member delegation of the Government of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), led by Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Minister for Legislative Affairs, Finance, Commercial Taxes, Planning and Skill Development & Training, is visiting South Korea and Vietnam from July 16.

They are leaving for the South Korean capital city Seoul from New Delhi on the night of July 15 and will be reaching Hanoi on July 21. 

The delegation comprises Special Chief Secretary (Finance) S. S. Rawat, Principal Secretaries S. Suresh Kumar (Skill Development and Training) and K. Sunitha (Handlooms and Textiles) and Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation MD and CEO V. Vinod Kumar and Project Officer K. Purushotham, and L. Obul Reddy, Officer on Special Duty to the Finance Minister. 

The objective of the ten-day visit is to study the best practices in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector and explore potential collaborations thereof. 

Apart from holding parleys with the South Korean officials on the education system in their country, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy will be visiting KIA Motors’ manufacturing plant at Hwasung and meet top executives of Samsung, and Daesang Corporation, a leading producer of consumer foods and food additives, and Korea Institute of Maritime and Fisheries Technology at Busan. 

In Vietnam, the A.P. government delegation will visit the HaNoi Industrial Textile Joint Stock Company, Vietnam German TVET Program Centres and Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hanoi and the Southern Key Economic Zone in Ho Chi Minh City.

