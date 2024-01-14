GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh government decision to release notification for mega DSC hailed

January 14, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Nirudyoga (unemployed persons) Joint Action Committee (JAC) State president S. Hemanth Kumar on Sunday hailed the State government’s decision to issue notification for the much-awaited mega DSC.

In a statement, Mr. Hemanth Kumar said thousands of unemployed youth across the State had been eagerly waiting for the notification.

In a representation to Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Mr. Hemanth Kumar appealed to the government to consider the JAC’s plea to raise the upper age limit for other posts as there was an inordinate delay in releasing the job calendar, and many job aspirants had crossed the age bar.

The JAC has been fighting for the cause of the unemployed youth in the State. He said there were around 40 lakh unemployed youth in the State, and almost 1.2 crore people, including the family members of such youth, had been affected by the problem.

Referring to the mistakes in the question paper for the test held to fill vacancies of constables, he said grace marks should be given to those affected by the mistakes and promote the candidates to the next round.

