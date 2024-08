The State Government has created a single window system to give all permissions related to the upcoming Vinayaka Chavithi festival. Those requiring clearances have to apply on the website ganeshutsav.net

IT and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh announced it through a message on ‘X’.

He stated that the festival organisers would have no difficulty in obtaining the necessary clearances for Ganesh pandals and other amenities and called upon them to utilise the system.