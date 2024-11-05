Andhra Pradesh Government constitutes State Investment Promotion Board with CM Chandrababu Naidu as head

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has constituted State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), headed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and State Investment Promotion Committee headed by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad. N. Yuvaraj, Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department has issued two separate orders including G.O. Ms. No. 72 and 73 on November 5.

The SIPB will meet at regular intervals to examine all the proposals related to industrial and infrastructure investments and take appropriate decisions for early realisation of investments in the State. On the other hand, the SIPC is constituted to facilitate the functioning of SIPB to achieve speed in decision making, in realising industrial and infrastructure investments leading to better employment opportunities for the State.

The Board also has members including Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav, Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh, Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development P. Narayana, Minister for Agriculture Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Minister for Labour Vasamsetty Subhash, Minister for Industries & Commerce T.G. Bharath, Minister for Roads, Buildings, Infrastructure & Investments B.C. Janardhan Reddy, Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Minister for Tourism, Culture & Cinematography Kandula Durgesh. The government also included the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries to the Government as members, while Chief Secretary is the Member Convenor for the Board.

While the Committee is headed by the Chief Secretary, the Special Chief Secretaries, Principle Secretaries and Secretaries of Departments concerned are being appointed as members. The Commissioner or Director of the Industries is the member convenor for the Committee.

The concerned Principal Secretary or Secretary to the Government, willing to place their proposals before the SIPC for decision, has to send the agenda notes to the Commissioner of Industries. The Commissioner of Industries will circulate the agenda notes to all the members and collate their responses and will place before the SIPC in consultation with the Chairman. The committee, after deliberations, will place their remarks before the Board for their consideration and approval or for a suitable decision.

At the same time, Mr. Yuvaraj also maintained in the G.O.M.S.No.72 that “The decisions of the SIPC shall be excluded from the purview of enquiry by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, and the A.P. Vigilance Commission shall not cause enquiry into the decisions taken by the SIPC as per the amendment issued in the G.O.Ms.No.224, General Administration (SC.E) Department, dated May 18, 1999.”