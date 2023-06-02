Andhra Pradesh: Government constitutes inquiry committee to look into ‘issuance of fake certificates, letters’ by employees’ association

June 02, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on June 2 (Friday) constituted an inquiry committee to look into alleged issuance of fake certificates and fake letters by the A.P. Government Employees’ Association.

Issuing G.O. Rt. No. 1075 dated June 2, 2023, and the Circular Memo in this regard, Mr. Jawahar Reddy said, “It has been brought to the notice of the government that the A.P. Government Employees’ Association is indulging in unethical actions by way of issuing fake certificates to the employees right from the lowest category to the gazetted category, facilitating them to claim themselves as office-bearers of the association in order to get immunity from general transfers, resulting in defeating the objective of the general transfers and causing loss to all employees.”

“It has also been noticed that the association has accorded membership to certain categories of employees working in the Health and Medical Department, which are covered under Industrial Dispute Act, which is against the Recognition of Services Associations Rules issued in G.O. Ms. No. 264, GA (SW) Department, dated June 22, 2001,” the Chief Secretary said.

Inquiry officer

Mr. Jawahar Reddy appointed S. Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education, as the inquiry officer, and directed him to submit a report to the government at the earliest.

In the Circular Memo (No. GAD01-SW0SERA/14/2023-SW), the Chief Secretary said that the “association has been issuing office-bearer letters, fake certificates to the executive functionaries such as tahsildars, MPDOs, STOs, SROs, ATOs, CTOs, DCTOs, specialist doctors, ADs, JDs in Agriculture, and AH Department employees for facilitating them to claim themselves as office-bearers of the association in order to get exemption from general transfers.”

The Chief Secretary further issued orders stating that “all the departments of the Secretariat, Heads of the Department, District Collectors and other competent authorities to put on hold the letters, certificates issued by the A.P. Government Employees’ Association to the employees for facilitating them to get exemption from general transfers till completion of the inquiry.”

When The Hindu tried to contact the officer-bearers concerned of the association, they were not reachable.

