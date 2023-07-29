ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh government committed to expanding tiger reserve in State, says Minister Peddireddi

July 29, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Forest Minister unveiled posters and flagged off a bike rally at SV Zoological Park to mark World Tiger Day

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Minister for Forests P. Ramachandra Reddy flagging off a bike rally at SV Zoo Park to mark World Tiger Day, in Tirupati on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday said that the State government was taking all measures to expand the area of the tiger reserve from the Nallamala forests to the Seshachalam ranges.

Speaking at the World Tiger Day celebrations at SV Zoological Park here on Saturday, the Minister said that proposals to widen the tiger reserve were being pursued seriously. He said that the tiger population in the State has also increased in recent years.

The Minister said, unlike the previous practice of taking up tiger census through pugmarks, the Forest Department was equipped with the latest technologies to undertake an accurate census of the big cat.

Earlier, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy unveiled posters and flagged off a bike rally at the zoo park to mark World Tiger Day.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Madhusudhan Reddy and senior officials of the Forest Department were present.

